A popular Erie tradition wraps up its 2023 summer season.

Erie’s 8 Great Tuesdays took over Liberty Park with the Erie All Stars. The theme was a “Tribute to Soul.”

With the series always drawing in huge crowds, Tuesday night’s full house did not want to miss the last show.

The weather also provided ideal conditions for the last 8 Great Tuesdays of summer 2023. The concert series generally will restart its season in July.