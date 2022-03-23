A ceremony was held Wednesday, March 23 for the topping off of a major construction project at Penn State Behrend.

A 32 foot, 1,200 pound steel beam was lowered into place at the school’s new fitness and recreation center.

The beam marks the highest point for the $28.2 million building that will triple the size of the former Erie Hall gym and fitness center on the campus.

School administrators said the project is still on schedule to be ready to open in December. Nearly 40% of the funding is coming from Behrend student fundraisers.