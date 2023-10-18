A piece of downtown Erie history is up for auction and available to the highest bidder.

The former Erie City Fire Hall will be apart of a multi-parcel auction this Friday. A unique piece of history is ready for the inside to be transformed and used for new business and new life.

Going, going, and almost sold. In 1931, the former Erie City Fire House was built in the 100 block of 12th Street.

Throughout the years, the property has had three owners and was known as Al’s Signs Service. Current fourth owner Daniel Stutzman won the bid from the city in 1996.

“The city purchased a architectural package and the carved sandstone on the front came with that package. They of course built everything else brick-by-brick but the front was pre-done,” Stutzman said.

Stutzman has rented the upstairs to Gannon students and continued Al’s Sign Service until it converted to an international franchise called Fast Signs.

He explained the building has served him well but the company outgrew it and moved to a bigger warehouse.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You’re going to get your chance, it’s a fair open market, that’s what we like about auctions. Everybody get their fair shake at it. Where are you going to get to get a piece of history like this and make it your own dream it’s very open concept. Art deco. Downtown Erie is up and coming I feel like there’s a lot going on here and you can get a piece of that,” said Carson Chesley, auctioneer for C & C Auctioneers.

“Over the years, a lot of firemen will stop by that used to bunk here. And sometimes they say ‘can I just take a walk through?'” Stutzman recalled.

With the historical significance of this building, the property adds to the revitalization of downtown Erie that’s already in full swing.

“I think that this is good timing for the city of erie because a big renaissance is going on down here,” Stutzman explained. “It’s just a good time I think for somebody to really embrace this building and use it as an opportunity to bring another neat business downtown here and have the beauty of the front of the building and make a statement for them.

“Erie, I do believe is a hidden gem. I think this is going to be a great piece of property for somebody,” Chesley went on to say.

The auction will be taking a place at the property this Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. through C and C Auctioneers. For more information you can visit the C and C Auctioneers’ website.