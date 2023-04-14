One popular Erie County summertime attraction is back open for the season.

The Sunset Drive-in opened its gates Friday night to a long line of cars full of families.

Fire up the projector and grab the popcorn. The 2023 season for the Sunset Drive-in is underway.

The Waterford favorite has been a staple in the community for many years.

Amber Bellotti and her family actually enjoyed waiting in line.

“The kids get to interact with other children and watch two really good movies, I think they will really like it,” said Amber Bellotti, a Waterford resident.

One mother we talked to said it’s always fun coming to the drive-in movie theatre because it’s such a family-friendly atmosphere.

“Absolutely we try and come every week if we can if they are family friendly movies,” Bellotti said.

The owner said they have been busy the past month getting ready for the big day.

“We had a lot of trees come down in the windstorm, a lot of garbage got thrown this way, people throw their stuff out the car windows and we had a ton of garbage,” said Dennis Koper, Sunset Drive-In owner.

He said there was also some equipment failures and water leaks. So how does it feel to see such a long line of cars?

“Scary, at first the first night is as scary as can be because you don’t know what is going to happen with the equipment, if it is going to run through and the first night of running is always the worst night here. After that it’s not too bad, you already have the grey hair,” Koper explained.

The drive-in features two movies each night, has a snack bar, and hosts a flea market on Sundays. Shows run Fridays through Sundays each weekend from mid- April through September/October.