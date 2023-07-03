Spectators enjoyed a blast Monday night watching the Lights Over Lake Erie.

The City of Erie held its big Fourth of July fireworks celebration and people made their way to Dobbins Landing early on to see the show.

It takes dedication to have the best seats in the house on the night of Lights Over Lake Erie. One family makes sure they’re in position hours before the fireworks display starts just so they can enjoy the view.

“Every year, we always come here. This is our spot,” Joe Chessario, Erie resident.

A young firework enthusiast has been spoiled with front-row seats for years just off of Dobbins Landing.

“It’s much easier to see where the fireworks are instead of being all the way in the back,” said Connor, Erie resident.

Another spectator said this is his first time checking out the display since the pandemic started. And he’s been camped out since 7 p.m. on Monday.

“I’m amazed at how beautiful it is really. Speechless and memorable,” said Ashton Hunt, Erie resident.

Hunt added he suffered from a traumatic firework injury earlier in his life but he hasn’t let that moment get in the way of his appreciation.

“My hair caught on fire four to five years ago,” he said. “that hasn’t really put any damper on my version of how the fireworks are. It hasn’t changed my perspective.”

Even the firework engineers are in awe of Erie’s Bayfront — the canvas for their artwork.

“I’ve shot fireworks all over the east coast and this is by far my favorite show. Just the setting itself with the tower, shooting around the tower, being able to use that as a prop and then the lake with the boats on it, you’re surrounded 360 degrees by people. So it’s by far one of the coolest sites that I’ve ever shot a fireworks show on,” said Chris Giordan, the event’s lead technician.

Those watching the fireworks said they’re thankful that the rain held out on the night as they watch and celebrate the Fourth of July weekend here in Erie.