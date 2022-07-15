A first-time festival in North East is helping people “wine down” to start the weekend.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle Wine Cellars with more on the upcoming festival.

What better way to spend a summer evening than listening to local music and enjoying some wine. You can do that at the “Wine Down Festival” in North East this weekend.

To tell us more about the event, Fontaine Glenn was joined by Justin Moyer of Justin Moyer Events to talk about what people can expect at the first-ever festival.

The “Wine Down Festival” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Presque Isle Wine Cellars — 9440 W. Main St., North East, PA.

The festival will feature live music, local vendors, award winning wines and wine slushies.

One of the lead organizers said the free admission allows for the whole family to come out and enjoy.

“Just to give the community something free. Some of these events cost a lot of money to go to a lot of things, and if you don’t have a lot of money and your dollar’s kind of stretched, this is an opportunity for you bring the whole family and it doesn’t really hurt the pockets that much,” said Justin Moyar, owner, Justin Moyar Events.

The festival will also take place Saturday, July 16 from 12:30 to 8 p.m. with more live music, vendors and wine.