History is being made in Millcreek Township as nine men were introduced to the community as its first paid firefighter staff.

Millcreek Twp. Fire Chief Michael Cliff said the new, paid firefighters completed rigorous background checks, pre-employment screenings, written exams and physical agility tests.

“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week you’re going to have paid professional firefighters on duty in Millcreek Township,” said Chief Cliff.

Chief Cliff said the purpose of the paid firefighters is to ensure faster response times. He went on to say the first five minutes on the scene of a fire are the most important.

“Our goal, once we have paid career staff in place, is that we’re going to be on scene within five minutes anywhere within Millcreek Township,” added Cliff.

One firefighter said he is happy to continue serving the community after years as a volunteer in the profession that he loves.

“I’ve been a firefighter here for 18 years in the volunteer department, and ever since I was a kid, all I ever wanted to be is a firefighter. To be able to do this now as a career is a dream come true,” said Gerald Hickin, a Millcreek Township firefighter.

Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear said the fire department is being funded by two forms of revenue.

“The Millcreek Fire Department is being funded through a fire tax, which was put into place for the 2023 tax year. Our residents are supporting that through their taxes as well as an LST fund that we’ve received from the state,” said Clear.

Chief Cliff also said this is the first step for the Millcreek Township Fire Department, but there are plans to expand staff in the future.