First Student & MTSD to hold ‘Stuff the Bus with Love’ event to benefit Millcreek residents in need

This weekend, you can help spread the love for families in Millcreek.

The First Student bus company and the Millcreek Township School District (MTSD) are teaming up to host a “Stuff the Bus with Love” event.

You can donate the following items this weekend at the Gus Anderson Field parking lot at McDowell High School:

gently used children’s clothing

diapers

baby formula

soap

shampoo

deodorant

dish soap

laundry soap

toothpaste

and more

The event will take place Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. All those who donate will qualify for a ticket to win a flat screen TV.

“Looking forward to making it a success. We thought Valentine’s Day would be a great way to feel the love of the weekend and have people be generous with their donations. We look forward to building on the success and hosting numerous events in the future,” said Carmine Camillo, regional recruiter, First Student.

At the event, First Student will also be taking applications for bus driver positions. School bus drivers get paid an hourly rate of $18.39, with a $1,500 sign on bonus.

Visit mihs.mtsd.org for more information on the Stuff the Bus event, benefiting Millcreek residents.