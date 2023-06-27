Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) is investing more than $630,000 in small businesses to help their development.

The money was awarded to ECGRA through Erie County for their yearly Building a Better Future grants for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The grants were distributed to five Erie County organizations:

Bridgeway Capital

Erie’s Black Wall Street

Impact Corry

Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network

U.S. Committee for Refugees & Immigrants

Dr. Perry Wood, the executive director of ECGRA, said giving back to small businesses is a great form of economic development.

“When you go to some larger businesses or chain restaurants, it tends to circulate out of the community. These funds at a much greater rate of stay within our community and they create jobs for local people,” said Dr. Wood.

He added that the five businesses ECGRA chose are unique in making sure the businesses could hit as many different aspects of the community as possible.