The City of Erie has added five new police officers to help serve and protect the community.

Five City of Erie police officers were sworn in by Mayor Joe Schember and Erie Police Department officials. The newest members of the police force are Andrew Berger, Beth Servidio, Jose Montes, Andrew Turi and Troy Honard.

A large crowd was on hand including friends, family and fellow officers. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny explained that it’s important to have new officers join the force.

“We’ve got some new officers with a really diverse background. A couple of them have delt with special needs, we’ve got probation, we’ve got corrections and we have state parole. It’s a really balanced group that brings a lot of experience to the department,” said Chief Spizarny.

The new hires are replacing officers that retired over the past several months.

Mayor Schember said he is especially proud of the diversity of this group since 29% of the force’s new hires are either women or minorities.

“We have a woman and we also have a new American of Hispanic descent. We are very pleased with that, and we have been working hard on that for many years now,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The new officers also gave insight into what it means to serve the community.

“It’s not for everyone of course. Like the chief said, there are a lot of sacrifices not only the officer and the person going through it has to make but definitely the family as well,” said Officer Jose Montes, City of Erie Police.

“To make a difference and to give back to my community. I come into this with six and a half years of experience with state parole, so I’m looking forward to being back on the city streets,” Officer Beth Servidio, City of Erie Police.

All five new officers graduated from Mercyhurst University’s Police Academy and began work on Monday.