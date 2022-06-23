A young boy from Waterford is going the extra mile to help the animals at the Erie Zoo.

Five-year-old Jace is holding a garage sale to help feed the animals. He loves going to the zoo to see all the animals, plus his father works there.

Jace has been doing a lot of work to get the garage sale ready, and a lot of people have donated items too.

“We couldn’t believe how much it costs, it’s like $3,000 just for the produce for the animals. That’s a lot of money that the zoo has to put out, and it’s really hard times right now,” Barb Schulz, Jace’s grandmother.

The garage sale will take place Friday and Saturday at 11947 Hermar Way in Waterford.