(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Flagship City Food Hall’s Live Music Series returns Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. starting with Danny and the Daddios kicking off the popular concert series.

The following local musicians will perform on these respective Wednesday nights:

Nov. 16, 2022 – Erika Kuhn

Nov. 23, 2022 – Brittany Morton & Friends

Nov. 30, 2022 – Stephen Trohoske Trio

Dec. 7, 2022 – Ron Yarman

The performances will take place inside the food hall, adjacent to the bar. The Flagship City Food Hall Live Music Series is free and open to the public, and there will be specials and discounts available at the Food Hall.

More information about this series can be found online.