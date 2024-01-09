A new tenant is moving into the Flagship City Food Hall — Triple D’s Tastey Grill.

Darrell Roberts, their owner, said the idea of moving into the food hall presented itself previously.

“Moving into the food hall was brought to me a couple of months ago when I got the call, but I wanted to fulfill my obligations in the Liberty Plaza, most of it as I could,” said Roberts.

But when opportunity came knocking and Roberts answered. He said the atmosphere of the food hall encouraged him to take advantage of the move and present his food to the downtown community of Gannon, Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot and other surrounding businesses.

Roberts added returning to downtown Erie brings him back to 10th and State streets where he first began his food endeavors with a hot dog stand.

“I’m actually nervous because it’s like a new kid on the block and you have to get your feet wet and see how things start moving. I’m grateful for the people down here who thought of me and thought of my business. It just lets me know the hard work that you put in doesn’t go unnoticed,” he added.

Ryan Hoover, the experience director of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, said Roberts contributes to the variety of food choices within the food hall.

“It is kind of this collective environment where people can come and try different creative food options, and this is just a really awesome opportunity for Darrell to get his food out to an entirely new audience right down here in downtown Erie,” Hoover said.

While guests are enjoying their favorite meal, Hoover added they can also participate in current and upcoming activities.

“As a lot of folks know, we have karaoke and we have live music. Karaoke is on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Live music is on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Now, we’re going to introduce trivia night on Mondays beginning Jan. 22,” he said.

Hoover also noted how there are other avenues for businesses and restaurants to expand in downtown Erie even if the Flagship City Food Hall may not be the best fit.