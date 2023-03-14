The time to hit the open waters is almost upon us as the Flagship Niagara League 2023 sailing season schedule has been released.

The league has officially announced that its sailing schedule for the year is available for the public to plan out their sailing festivities. The schedule lists the dates for the Lettie G. Howard and U.S. Brig Niagara daysails and sunset sails.

The Lettie G Howard has a maximum capacity of 34 while the U.S. Brig Niagara has a maximum capacity of 60 persons. You can book your sailing trip on their website.