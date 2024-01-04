Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As the future of the U.S. Brig Niagara remains in limbo, volunteers with the Flagship Niagara League are pleading with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Thursday night, volunteers with the tall ship met in private with state officials who pitched their plan of sorts for the Niagara. But they left with more questions than answers.

Volunteers said they were furious when they learned they wouldn’t be permitted to ask questions at Thursday night’s meeting and it makes them question if the commission’s leadership is to be trusted at all.

“We deserve answers, and if they have nothing to hide then they should be willing to come talk to us and answer our questions,” said Ginny Sivak, a volunteer.

It was a frustrating night for U.S. Brig Niagara volunteers passionate about the future of Erie’s flagship who said they feel like there has been an attempt to silence their voices, opinions, and concerns.

“This meeting was supposed to be an informational session. We were mostly just talked to and we were told there wouldn’t be an opportunity for questions. So we felt that it was very unproductive and very unprofessional from that standpoint,” said Gary Dudenhoefer, a volunteer.

Volunteers were told at Thursday night’s private meeting the PHMC plans to hire a brand new crew and captain for the Niagara after laying off its previous staff at the start of the new year.

But volunteers said they don’t have faith the right people will be hired.

“There are so many unknowns about it that it could end up on blocks on State Street again. It could end up just sitting here at the dock. Because I don’t think the people that have taken over the management of it know what they’re doing,” Sivak said.

A VisitErie representative said losing the tall ship would take a toll on our local economy.

“For a visitor, when they call and ask about sailing on the Niagara, I hope we don’t need to tell them it’s not an option,” said Christine Temple, director of communications for VisitErie.

The volunteers care deeply about Erie’s maritime history and they said the Commonwealth should recognize where they said the Niagara belongs, here on our bayfront.

“It’s not just the history, it’s not just the ethos, the maritime part of it, but it’s a part of the fabric of the community,” Dudenhoefer went on to say.

Volunteers continue to call for a public forum with the PHMC. We did reach out late this evening to representatives and will share any official statements when we receive them.