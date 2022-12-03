Families were welcomed downtown to celebrate the holidays with activities and treats.

Flagship Wonderland was a free event that took place Tuesday afternoon in the four-location Flagship City District. Families could create their own hot chocolate and reindeer food and design snowflakes and ornaments.

Kids even had the opportunity to take part in a scavenger hunt of red bells, where the winner got free admission to the Erie Children’s Museum.

“Keep an eye out for more events like this in the Flagship City District a lot of them take place in the food hall, the market, and the shops. I just wanted to let everyone know, here and downtown area, that these events are coming. There is more of them,” Ryan Hoover, experience director, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The next event taking place at the Erie Flagship City Food Hall is “Spirits & Sweaters” next Friday, Dec. 9.