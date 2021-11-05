Flo Fabrizio Ice Center opens Friday night

After closing for the summer in late April, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center will begin their season tonight (Friday).

The Center will host public open skate from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday for any and all skaters. The Flo Fabrizio Ice Center will be open Fridays through Sundays throughout the winter.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 6, the Ice Center will also offer skating lessons every Saturday.

For more information, click HERE.

