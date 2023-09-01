It’s that time of year to start thinking about protecting yourself from the flu virus.

LECOM hosted its first vaccine clinic of the season to give Erie locals the chance to protect themselves against the virus as we head into flu season.

“I look at it as if you were defending a fort base basically as your body if you can sum up a defense on either one of those 3 sides then you have a much better advantage to it,” said Jim Caputo, vaccine coordinator for LECOM.

Caputo said various vaccines are available for all people and ages.

“We’re offering basically typical flu shots that are available for adults but we can go down to 9 years of age. We have the traditional quadrivalent flu, and we have what’s called a high dose flu — that’s one that’s intended for those 65 and older if they desire,” he explained.

One Erie man said he takes the vaccine yearly to keep himself healthy but also others around him.

“I have had the flu, bad sometimes. That’s why I always get it so if I do come across the flu or if I am exposed then hopefully it won’t be as bad as what it could be,” said Jerry Gill who was receiving the flu vaccine.

Gill said the service of vaccine clinics is rapid and dependable.

“You know it’s a big facility, so you’re going to be able to get in and out quickly,” Gill added.

Caputo said getting the flu vaccine not only benefits the public but healthcare workers in Erie.

“In our work with the state Department of Health, we’re starting to see some flu cases already,” said Caputo. “Those strains on our healthcare system are exacerbated when folks are ill. Getting those shots decreases hospitalizations and doctor visits and increases health overall.”

Caputo said other flu vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held — for more information on those dates click here.