Former City of Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott has started his role in Erie County Government.

Former three-term Erie mayor, Sinnott, is now the economic development director for Erie County. After working in Ohio for a year, Sinnott moved back to Erie for this opportunity.

He said his work as mayor has given him an understanding of county government.

“It’s great for me to come back. I spent a little time away but my heart has been with this community. I’m just happy to be back to help the county executive to fulfill his vision for economic development for this area,” said Joe Sinnott, hired as county economic development director.

Sinnott and county executive Brenton Davis said they hope to seize opportunities using American Rescue Plan dollars.