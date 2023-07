It was a night of classic rock sounds at 8 Great Tuesdays.

The Pittsburgh-based group known as “Glitz” took the stage at the Highmark Amphitheater to play a mix of 80s hair metal and 90s rock.

The band tore through their full set for the large crowd on hand. They headlined for local opener The I-90s.

Next week’s show features Joslyn and The Sweet Compression as well as the opening act, Ron Yarosz and The Vehicle.