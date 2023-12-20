Erie Insurance partnered with Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School to try to ensure students won’t go hungry this holiday break.

Bags filled with groceries were handed out to each and every student as they left school Wednesday afternoon.

Studies show that some children go hungry when school is out of session because they don’t receive a school lunch. That’s why Erie Insurance donates these food bags at this time each year.

“Some of our families may struggle to provide over the holiday season. You know, basic needs for our students. So, we want to make sure they have enough to support them while they’re not in school for over a week,” said Jamie Petruso, principal at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

“Today we have 450 bags for every one of the students that has food in it, with snacks for the kids that they can easily access. Things that will hopefully make it a little nicer for them over that two-week window,” said Alicia Pelkowski, vice president of customer service at Erie Insurance.

The partnership between Erie Insurance and Pfeiffer-Burleigh has been going strong for more than 35 years.