Food insecurity is a problem for thousands of families in our region.

During the summer it becomes an even bigger issue for children who are not being fed at school. That’s why JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com have teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank and Wegman’s.

Sean Lafferty was live at Wegman’s on upper Peach Street with more on how you can donate.

The numbers are well documented; the poverty rate among children locally is startling.

According to the latest figures by the United Way of Erie County from 2019, more than 26% of kids under 18 in Erie County live below the poverty line.

That number is 44.6% in the city.

With poverty comes food insecurity, and that’s what we’re trying to address today.

On Friday, June 17, a group of employees from JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com have been hard at work packing at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

It’s all part of what our parent company, Nexstar, calls Founder’s Day. It’s a nationwide day of giving back to the communities that mean so much to us.

Volunteers from JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com were busy on Friday, packaging for the food bank’s “produce express” distribution.

“Volunteers are the foundation of Second Harvest Food Bank. If we get the opportunity you can donate your time, your talents, or you can donate as well. It’s great to have this food drive going on today, because that will help fill our backpacks for our school children,” said Natalie Massing, Second Harvest Food Bank.

We will be at Wegman’s on upper Peach Street until 6:30 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information on what items you can donate.