Too many children in our community are dealing with food insecurity. The problem is worse during the summer months when kids do not have access to healthy meals and snacks at school.

That’s why JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com have teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank and Wegman’s.

Employees were at hard work, volunteering at the Second Harvest Food Bank and helping pack for the Food Bank’s “Produce Express” distribution.

According to the latest figures from the United Way of Erie County, more than 26% of kids under the age of 18 in Erie County live below the poverty line.

That number is much higher in the City of Erie at 44.6%.

Many of these children receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. Sadly, it’s a different story during the summer months.

“We want to help give back. I used to work at inner-city charter schools so I know some kids in need and we just want to make sure that we provide for them,” said Becky Thomas, shopper.

We will be at Wegman’s on upper Peach Street until 6:30 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information on what items you can donate.