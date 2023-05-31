(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — What can go better than relaxing at the beach? How about bringing some grub with you as you sit on the sand and enjoy the waves?

This summer will be your best chance to take on that opportunity.

Food Trucks Fridays is returning to Shades Beach again for the summer where you can stop down between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and grab some great eats as you enjoy the park!

Their schedule will feature many of Erie’s food truck establishments, including:

Happy Camper – June 2

Brady’s Chuckwagon – June 9

Three B’s Saloon – June 16

Zoos BBQ – June 23

Underdog BBQ – June 30

Brady’s Chuckwagon – July 7

Happy Camper – July 14

Underdog BBW – July 21

Tater Tater – July 28

Three B’s Saloon – August 4

Zoos BBQ – August 11

Smoke-N-Fire BBQ – August 18

Happy Camper – August 25

Learn more about Food Truck Fridays on Harborcreek Township’s Facebook page.