(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — What can go better than relaxing at the beach? How about bringing some grub with you as you sit on the sand and enjoy the waves?
This summer will be your best chance to take on that opportunity.
Food Trucks Fridays is returning to Shades Beach again for the summer where you can stop down between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and grab some great eats as you enjoy the park!
Their schedule will feature many of Erie’s food truck establishments, including:
- Happy Camper – June 2
- Brady’s Chuckwagon – June 9
- Three B’s Saloon – June 16
- Zoos BBQ – June 23
- Underdog BBQ – June 30
- Brady’s Chuckwagon – July 7
- Happy Camper – July 14
- Underdog BBW – July 21
- Tater Tater – July 28
- Three B’s Saloon – August 4
- Zoos BBQ – August 11
- Smoke-N-Fire BBQ – August 18
- Happy Camper – August 25
Learn more about Food Truck Fridays on Harborcreek Township’s Facebook page.