Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was honored Saturday evening at the Hagen History Center.

Saturday night was also the third annual Night at the Museum Gala at the Hagen History Center. The fundraiser was put on by the chair couple for the event, Homer and Marlene Mosco.

Hundreds of people attended the event which featured music by Street Level Band.

We had a chance to speak with the former governor, homeland security secretary, and Erie native.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by a community I truly believe in and to be part of a very unique effort by Tom Hagen has created to celebrate Erie County, and celebrate the community, and celebrate the region,” Ridge said.

For a full list of upcoming events at the Hagen History Center, check out their website here.