A child with a critical illness who once received a wish from Make-A-Wish has grown up and has been giving back to the organization ever since.

In 2011 Conor Amendola was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and four years later he received a wish.

He started raising money for his birthday to go towards Make-A-Wish in 2016 for others like him, and since then he’s raised nearly $60,000.

“I know firsthand how powerful a wish can be for someone who is struggling with a critical illness. So being able to give back really means a lot and I’m so thankful to everyone who shows out in support because Make-A-Wish is such a good cause,” said Amendola.

Amendola is now a sophomore at Saint Bonaventure University studying communications.