A former City of Erie middle school site will serve as a new child development center.

Dozens of community members and leaders gathered on Erie’s west side to celebrate the new child development center.

On Monday, June 5, 150 infants, toddlers and preschoolers will begin receiving care at these centers.

There’s a critical need for childcare services right now, and the CEO of the company said they are ready to serve the Erie community at the location.

“When we heard that the school district was going to tear down Roosevelt, we thought, ‘Oh this is a beautiful part of land that we could build a center on.’ This is our 15th center at CDC so we have quite a few. We have practiced building them so with a perfect piece of land, people need us, all of the funders here that helped us make this happen and here we are ready to open on Monday,” said Rina Irwin, CEO, Child Development Centers, Inc.

