A career diplomat opened a speaker series on a college campus.

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, stopped at Penn State Behrend. Yovanovitch served as ambassador from 2016 to 2019.

She spoke about the turbulent war in Ukraine and believed Russia is losing momentum.

“That doesn’t mean though the Russians can’t inflict a lot of damage, a lot of death even as they are losing. We have seen that since Sunday with these missile attacks, so I think it makes it even clearer that we need to keep on supporting Ukraine,” said Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yovanovitch also served as U.S. ambassador to Armenia.