Make a difference for foster kids this holiday season with JET 24 Action News.

Foster Erie gives children “placement bags” filled with new items they can call their own.

Now you can help, too.

There are some 400 children in foster care in Erie County. When brought into foster care, children are quickly removed from their homes, leaving behind everything they know. Most times, they leave with none of their belongings.

Placement bags are given to children when they’re placed into foster care. It’s hoped that the bags will reassure children of their worth and value. The bags are for all foster children, from newborns to 18 years old.

Donate new items for babies, children and teens, now through Dec. 14.

Wishlist items include:

diaper bags

outfits

pajamas

swaddles and receiving blankets

towels and washcloths

baby soap and lotion, body wash

shampoo and conditioner

books

wipes

toothbrushes and toothpaste

socks

backpacks

stuffed animals or small toys

underwear

Pullups, and deodorant.

Optional items include crayons, coloring books, hats and mittens, brushes and combs.

(No food is accepted, except formula, and organizers are asking for full size donations, not travel sizes.)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Click here for a list of drop off locations.

Together we can make the holidays brighter for children in need.