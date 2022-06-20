The Second Harvest Food Bank is thanking the Erie community for doing their part and donating goods on June 17 for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

The food bank collected almost 1,700 pounds of food, and over $860 was donated to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Food bank staff recalls members of the community asking how they could help people in need while shopping at Wegmans with the provided shopping list.

The Second Harvest Food Bank CEO said that the donations came at a time when more food is being requested as food costs continue to increase.

“I’ve been at the food bank for 32 years now, and what never ceases to amaze me is the generosity of our community. We’re not just the Second Harvest Food Bank, we are the community’s food bank. We rely on the community to support our mission, and we could not do it without their help,” said Karen Seggi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Second Harvest Food Bank.

The donations will go towards general inventory at the food bank for families to eat in the near future.