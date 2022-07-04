Fourth of July festivities took over Main Street in Lawrence Park on Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered along Main Street to collect candy, cheer and wave at the participants. Local fire trucks and the Iroquois Marching Band all took part in the celebration.

Members of the community say the parade is a great way to be with family and friends while remembering what the day is really all about.

“Yes, it is fantastic to come out and celebrate this. To remember what this day is actually about is so important,” said Karalee Space, Harborcreek resident.

“Of course I do, yeah this is a tradition. We come out here every single year, sit on the same corner, catch some candy. It’s a good time,” said Tony Oshlick, Lawrence Park resident.

Families lined the streets, picking up candy, enjoying funnel cakes and snow cones.