A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park is drawing groups of people to celebrate Independence Day.

One Erie family we talked to is soaking up the sun during their yearly holiday breakfast/lunch on the beach.

Another family is continuing a more than 20-year tradition of gathering together for the Fourth of July holiday.

One of those family members traveled across the country from Los Angeles to Erie to join the festivities, despite the increased travel expenses.

“I’ll be honest, the flights aren’t very cheap right now, so that was kind of a drawback. But beyond that we have a beautiful day here in Erie, Pennsylvania, being able to be on the beautiful Presque Isle. In Los Angeles it’s very mountainy, and rugged, and it’s very hot at all times. So being able to be on the water, and kind of enjoy it, and be with family, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Frankie Stark, Presque Isle State Park visitor.

Stark says he hopes to continue this tradition in the years to come and when he has children.