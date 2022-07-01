(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing.
Fireworks
- Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie
- SeaWolves Fireworks Night: July 1 & 2 fireworks at 6:35 p.m. ; July 3 — fireworks at 6:05 p.m. at the UPMC Park in downtown Erie
- Boro with the Works: Sunday, July 3 — kicks off at 6 p.m. near Mallory Lake on the PennWest Edinboro campus
- Albion Fireworks Festival: July 2 & 3– fireworks begin at dusk Sunday at the Albion Boro Park
- Lawrence Park fireworks by Zambelli — fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Iroquois HS Stadium (Music by DJ Ray will take place before the fireworks from 7 to 10 p.m.)
- Enjoy the Fourth at Gibson Park: July 4 — 4-8 p.m. at Gibson Park in North East. Fireworks to follow at dusk at Granite Ridge (former Mercyhurst University North East campus).
- Warren County Fourth of July Celebration 2022: July 1-4 at Betts Park
- Friday July 1 — Music in the Park at Betts Park featuring Backlog, and a Food Truck event
- Saturday July 2 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Food Trucks, various events, and Surprise Guise will play from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Sunday July 3 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Food Trucks, and other various activities
- Small Town Revolution will play from 7 to 10 p.m.
- fireworks at 10 p.m.
- The Ultimate Freedom Event in Meadville: July 4 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds
- Classic Car Cruise-In at 3 p.m.
- Kids Zone 4-8 p.m. Activities include bouncy houses, face painting, pony rides, games, etc. Magic Steve will be there from 5:30-9:30, with a show at 9 p.m.
- fireworks at 10 p.m.
Fourth of July Parades
- Millcreek Fourth of July parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. at West 12th Street and Marshall Dr. and ends at the American Legion.
- Lawrence Park Bike Parade will take off from Cliff Park at 10 a.m.
- Lawrence Park Main Street Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Main Street.
- Warren County Fourth of July Parade will kick off with a pre-parade show at 10 a.m. at the grandstands at Gen. Joseph Warren Park, with the parade starting at 11 a.m.
Email wjetnews@nexstar.tv to submit an event you would like featured on this list