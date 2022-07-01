(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing.

Fireworks

Fourth of July Parades

Millcreek Fourth of July parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. at West 12th Street and Marshall Dr. and ends at the American Legion.

Lawrence Park Bike Parade will take off from Cliff Park at 10 a.m.

Lawrence Park Main Street Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Warren County Fourth of July Parade will kick off with a pre-parade show at 10 a.m. at the grandstands at Gen. Joseph Warren Park, with the parade starting at 11 a.m.

Email wjetnews@nexstar.tv to submit an event you would like featured on this list