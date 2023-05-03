(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A summer program with a popular gym franchise is making a return for Erie high school students.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program is back, and all summer long, high schoolers ages 14-19 can work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the U.S.

Teens can access the gyms from May 15 to August 31. Early registration started May 1 and goes through May 14.

Additionally, as part of the High School Summer Pass program, Planet Fitness is giving away $200,000 to high schools and students. When registering online, students can select their school to help it climb the ranks for the chance to win a grant.

The top five schools with the most High School Summer Pass sign-ups (tracked on pfsummerpasscontest.com) will each receive a $10,000 grant. Participants can also submit a video on TikTok for a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Planet Fitness encourages teens to take part in this program to stay active and healthy through the summer. You can find out more by going to Planet Fitness’ website.