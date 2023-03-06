(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Free trees for Erie’s youth are being offered to promote a green thumb and help reduce the carbon footprint.

The Erie County Public Library will bring free trees to its young patrons through a partnership with Neighborhood Forest. Interested parents can register their child for one free tree at the library’s event website by March 17.

According to a release, this initiative will allow Erie County families to instill a love of the planet in their children while beautifying neighborhoods and reducing the carbon footprint. Each tree is intended to be planted inground at a permanent location so children can watch the tree grow.

Tree species will be announced in April and be well suited for the local environment. Reserved trees will be available for pickup during Earth Week in April. This year, the library will take trees on the road and distribute reserved trees solely at Bookmobile stops.

To find a stop near you, visit the library’s events page.

Neighborhood Forest is a nationwide organization dedicated to providing free trees to children since 2010. They have planted over 90,000 trees across North America by collaborating with over 900 schools, libraries and youth groups.