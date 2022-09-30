An Erie woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family, and a surprise visit from Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Community members gathered at the LIFE Center on West 12th Street Friday afternoon to celebrate the special milestone.

Blanche Bowers turns 100 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family are helping her celebrate.

Mayor Joe Schember presented a proclamation, surprising Bowers on her special day.

“We have a lot of very good families in Erie, and they do great work with, not only their family, but with the rest of the community as well. Unfortunately we’re not always aware of all of them, but this is great to be able to recognize one and really celebrate her life here in Erie,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

“I feel so honored, now that’s not just bologna, I truly am surprised,” said Blanche Bowers, 100 years old.

Bowers said she moved to Erie from Franklin 80 years ago and that she loves the Erie community.