A group of friends and supporters of the late Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacques Rougeau have a special way to raise money for his family.

Starting at 5 a.m. in Corry, where Trooper Rougeau is from, the group walked all the way to Erie and are raising money for his wife Chloe.

Cameron Atha, Rougeau Jr.’s close friend, set up a Venmo account to donate money all that money is going to Chole and the family.

During the 30-mile journey, they say many people stopped to give them donations.

“It’s a place and an opportunity to serve. There are all kinds of needs and sometimes we do not know what they are, and that gesture alone, even if it was not to support through financial support, just to have someone say, ‘Hey we see you and we love you,'” said Atha.

Their goal is to raise $500.

The 29-year-old was killed Saturday, June 17, when a gunman shot through the windshield of his patrol car in Juniata County.