The giant slides at Frontier Park are now officially open to the public once again.

Following multiple complaints, the City of Erie shut down the slides at the park in late August. The city’s insurance company then evaluated the slides and made the decision to reopen them.

As of Sept. 7, families are able to enjoy the playground at Frontier Park, including the Griff Slides.

The city solicitor said that it’s important for those who use the slides to use them safely.

“Certainly parents and any users should make sure that they read all the signs, comply with all of the requirements, and take any necessary steps to make sure that they’re safe,” said Ed Betza, City Solicitor, City of Erie.

The city has created the opportunity for residents to share input on improvements to parks and public spaces.