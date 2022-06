(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The giant slides at Frontier Park have reopened for the season.

Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the Griff Slides at Frontier Park have reopened.

The Griff Slides have been closed since June 1 so a permanent fence could be installed at the top of the slides.

A temporary fence had been in place at the top of the slides since they opened in Oct. 2021.