A fundraiser has been officially launched to support the local 6-year-old who needs a life-saving heart transplant.

Three and half weeks ago, Jonah Allgeier suffered cardiac arrest and was raced to the Cleveland Clinic.

It was determined that Jonah has restrictive cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic condition passed down from his mother who underwent her own heart transplant 22 years ago.

Jonah’s grandfather said the goal of the fundraiser is to raise $360,000. He said Jonah will likely wait months for a transplant and faces a lifetime of medical care that comes with a hefty price tag.

“Just imagine living in a different city for nine to 12 months, all the expenses that come along with that, let alone the medical side. Then the aftercare is a lifetime of care. Transplant medications are roughly $3,000 a month, so the need is very, very large,” said Mark Fuhrman, Jonah’s grandfather.

Jonah’s family hoped local businesses would put donation canisters out so their customers could contribute. You can also make a donation on this website.