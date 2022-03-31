The FX Vintage Toy Roadshow visited Erie for the first time and looked for valuable treasures.

People filled the room at the Ambassador Conference Center with antique toys from baby dolls to trucks.

For West Springfield resident Geoffrey Domowicz, he hoped to give his 5th birthday present a new life.

“It’s 55 years old. I saw that the toy show was coming and I’m not holding on to it anymore. I’m at that point in my life where I’m trying to downsize and get rid of things and I thought this was a great opportunity,” said Geoffrey Domowicz, West Springfield resident.

Local sisters saw this opportunity at the Vintage Toy Roadshow as a way to declutter their house and give a meaningful toy to a potential collector.

“We both have moved multiple times and it’s stuff that we’ve moved around. When you get our age, it’s time to start unloading,” said Lori Rudert, Erie resident.

Domowicz said his toy has close ties to Erie as a Marx original toy.

“I had relatives who worked at the Marx toy company. So, there’s some sentimental value, but not to the point anymore. Like I said, I am just hoping to pass it on to somebody else that can appreciate it,” Domowicz said.

According to the Toy Roadshow general manager, he plans to come back to Erie in June 2022 or July 2022 after such a large turnout.