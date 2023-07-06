Game on! E-gamers are gearing up for the region’s first ever Esports tournament.

Gannon University is partnering with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 (IU5) and Velocity Network incorporated to bring a brand-new Esports tournament to the region.

During the week of CelebrateErie, Gannon University will host the inaugural Flagship City Eports Invitational called ‘The Battle of Lake Erie.’

The tournament will take place on August 19 and 20 at Gannon’s Recreational and Wellness Center.

Before August 19, a virtual tournament will take place to advance qualifying players to compete on stage and stream.

“If you’re a gamer or non-gamer, I think it’s a great opportunity to try to get engaged with what is the fastest growing sport in high school sports which is Esports,” said Matt Wiertel, director of sales and business development for VNET.

“We’ve been partnering with VNET on many different things throughout the education world,” said Brad Whitman, executive director of the Northwest Tri-County IU5. “I really think that the students are going to have a top premier gaming event.”

Players will be battling in Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League to have the opportunity to claim official titles and prizes.

The gamers will represent regional high schools located in the I.U. 5.

Whiteman added the organization works with 17 school districts to support gaming clubs and groups.

“We’re involved pretty heavily with our districts and their Esports programs and I know with talking to numerous superintendents that those clubs are very excited to have an event like this and looking forward to coming in August,” Whitman said.

He said that gaming has drastically changed since COVID and has a variety of careers available.

“By showing the production element here, our goal is to show hey yes video games is something you can play but it’s also a potential career path,” Wiertel went on to say.

Wiertel explained that VNET’s goal is to expose the community to what skills can be done at the middle, high school and collegiate level.

“It’s not just ‘hey I’m playing video games to earn money’ but I can also can get into journalism, I can also get into marketing, I can also get into photography or broadcasting and that can tie into video game production at well,” Wiertel explained.

He added that their company is every gamer’s number-one choice for high-speed internet and he looks forward to hopefully making this tournament an annual event.