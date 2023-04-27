Erie Catholic schools and Gannon University have teamed up to make blankets for children in need throughout Erie County.

For the past week, Gannon’s women’s basketball and cross-country teams have assisted Erie Catholic students at all six of their schools.

Together, they are participating in northwest Pennsylvania’s Linus Project to make fleece blankets for local kids. The blankets will be distributed to children receiving medical treatment, in foster care or in shelters, or who have experienced trauma.

One Gannon athlete said it’s been nice connecting with the Catholic students while making the blankets.

“Some of the kids knew about the Linus Project because the Linus Project, as you know Linus from Charlie Brown, he always carries around a blanket, and it was cool to see how some of them connected the dots and put that together,” said Neely Whitehead, student assistant coach for Gannon women’s basketball.

Each school had a friendly competition to make 100 blankets a day, they have not received the total yet, but they believe they have greatly surpassed that number.