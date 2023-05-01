One local university receiving $100,000 to help bolster the community special education teacher workforce.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced $1.5 million in grant funding to 15 statewide universities. Those schools, including Gannon University, partner with school districts to expedite the process for students to become special education teachers.

The grant will help Gannon support 10 teachers in the Erie School District and 10 teachers in the Diocese of Erie.

“It’s very critical. Given the teacher shortage and especially in the area of special education, it’s very important that we have individuals qualified in the classrooms,” said Janice Whitman, Gannon University.

Other state universities receiving funding include Slippery Rock and University of Pittsburgh.