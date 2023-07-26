Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie university received national recognition for criteria and accomplishments of their instructional reading program.

Gannon University’s undergraduate teacher preparation program was recognized for preparing future teachers in reading instruction by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), according to a release.

The school’s program earned an “A” rating in NCTQ’s new report, Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction.

The program is among just 23% nationwide and one of three in Pennsylvania to earn an “A” based on meeting standards set by literacy experts for instruction of the most effective methods of reading instruction – often called the “science of reading.”

“We are very pleased and honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of the faculty in the School of Education who continually ensure that the education of our teacher candidates in the reading program maintains a high standard of excellence in all domains,” said Lori Lindley, Ph.D., dean of Gannon’s College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences.

The release states national data shows more than one-third of fourth-grade students – more than 1.3 million children – cannot read at a basic level.

“Gannon is committed to providing the best preparation of new teachers, who are so desperately needed in Pennsylvania and across the country. As the only university in Western Pennsylvania to earn an ‘A’ in reading instruction, we bear a crucial responsibility in the preparation of top-quality, new teachers for the region,” Lindley continued.

At Gannon, students use model classrooms equipped with current technologies and instructional resources to prepare them for field experiences that begin in their first year.

They have opportunities to observe and explore unique educational settings in the region, such as the Barber National Institute and Hope on Horseback, as well as study education through a cultural lens at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, Ireland.

“Our faculty are continually engaged in professional development to strengthen their knowledge of the science of reading. Our early childhood and special education teacher candidates have more than 400 hours of pre-student teaching experience where they can implement best practices in reading learned in their college courses. These opportunities are a win-win for both our future teachers and children in the local area,” said Janice Whiteman, M.Ed., director of Gannon’s School of Education.

To evaluate the quality of preparation being provided, NCTQ experts analyzed syllabi — including lecture schedules and topics — background reading materials, class assessments, assignments and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for undergraduate elementary teacher candidates at Gannon University.

To earn an “A,” programs needed to meet NCTQ’s targets for coverage of the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction – phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension – and not teach more than three instructional methods that are unsupported by the research on effective reading instruction.