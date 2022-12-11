Gannon University celebrated its 2022 winter graduates on Sunday.

A total of 256 graduates were recognized during Gannon’s Commencement Ceremony at the Highmark Events Center. The graduating class consisted of 13 doctoral degrees, 115 master’s degrees and 106 bachelor’s degrees.

Students from 13 different nations earned their degrees after their journey through college.

Prior to the ceremony, a Baccalaureate Mass was held for students and their families at 10 a.m., and a live stream of the event was held for those who could not make it to the graduation in person.