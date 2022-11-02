The nearly six-month search for Gannon University’s new president is over as they announce the university’s eighth president.

Dr. Walter Iwanenko Jr. will succeed Dr. Keith Taylor as Gannon University’s president. As a first-generation college student, he never thought he would one day have this opportunity.

“A university education offered me this opportunity, and I want to make sure that we’re providing that similar opportunity to all of our current and future students coming to Gannon,” said Dr. Walter Iwanenko Jr., Gannon University president-elect.

Looking to the future, Dr. Iwanenko said he hopes to keep working on the university’s strategic plan.

Dr. Iwanenko will continue his role as provost and vice president for student experience until Dr. Taylor steps down June 30, 2023. Dr. Taylor’s advice for Dr. Iwanenko is to remember the university’s mission.

“You need to understand and you need to be committed to the mission of the university. We’re not here for us, we’re not here because we’re the leader. We’re here to make sure that the university and its mission is fulfilled,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, Gannon University president.

Dr. Taylor said now that the announcement had been made, a nationwide search to fill Dr. Iwanenko’s position will begin.