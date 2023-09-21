Gannon University’s new president has taken the helm.

Walter Iwanenko was inaugurated as the university’s eighth president on Thursday.

Iwanenko, originally of Buffalo, was vice president of academic affairs from 2016 to 2020. He then was named provost and vice president of student experience in the fall of 2020. Bishop Persico of the Erie Diocese presided over the ceremony.

“This inauguration is very special to to me and my family, as a first-generation student. My parents immigrated to this country, So you know, the dream of coming to this country and have children that could get a college or university education was extremely important to my family. And I know the value of what a college education does. I want to make sure that we’re offering that same opportunity to generations to come here at Gannon University,” Iwanenko said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following his inauguration, Iwanenko said the university is facing the impacts of decreased enrollment nationwide and the struggle of keeping costs low for students in the face of inflation.