Gannon University partnered with a local company focusing on helping the Erie community.

The university formed the partnership with CHOSEN Inc. back in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring educational experiences to occupational and physical therapy students.

On Friday, they launched the Gannon Wellness Clinic at CHOSEN Mission Project Outreach Pavilion. The clinic is for underserved members of the Erie community.

“CHOSEN offers the space for the students to practice and put their education into action to share that with a community that has little to no resources,” said Randy King, International Relations, CHOSEN Inc.

The partnership led Gannon’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program students on a trip to Mexico in 2021 to perform pro bono physical therapy services.