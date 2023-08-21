Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie university was recognized for its efforts to combat student hunger and provide meals by a state agency.

Gannon University was designated as a Hunger-Free+ Campus by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for its dedication to student food security efforts — highlighting issues of college student hunger and providing resources to meet students’ nutritional needs.

Because of this designation, Gannon is inducted into a coalition of Pennsylvania colleges and universities focused on:

Addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students;

Creating opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates;

Providing resources and strategies for campuses; and

Supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity.

According to a release, over one-third of students know someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic. Roughly 52% of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they did not know how.

Colleges and universities across the country are taking steps to address these issues so students can focus on their education instead of where to find their next meal.

